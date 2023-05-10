North Queensland Register
Missing mother found alive after seven days in bushland

By Fraser Barton
Updated May 10 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:21pm
The missing woman found an ATV, which she drove towards a highway to get help. (Fraser Barton/AAP PHOTOS)
A mother of four who drank puddle water to survive a week lost in the north Queensland bush has been found just as police were due to make a public appeal.

