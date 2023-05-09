When he heard he'd been picked to compete for a world championship in the US, 10-year-old Mount Isa mini bull rider Byron Kirk shed a few tears.
"I thought I'd be 20 before I went to America, not 10," he told his mum, Melissa Kirk.
The youngster will be representing Australia in the 11 and under steer ride at the Youth Bull Ride World Finals in Abilene, Texas, to be held from August 2-6, and he'll be in good company.
Also picked by the Youth Rodeo Association to ride for their country are fellow Queenslanders Jake Hawker, Goondiwindi, and Adam Moss, Toowoomba, in the 19 and under bull ride, Cloncurry's Cade Ferguson taking part in the 15 and under bull ride, and Rex Walker from Miriam Vale, who will be riding in the 13 and under steer ride.
They'll be joined by NSW riders Toby Deaudney, Tumut, and Jamie Underwood, Mudgee, in the 19 and under event, and Max Meredith, Oberon, competing in the 13 and under ride.
Byron has had bull riding in his veins since he saw his first PBR event in Sydney at the age of two, watching Budd Williamson ride.
In one of those turns of events, the now-retired Budd, who hails from Ayr, is one of Byron's big supporters via sponsorship through his Double U Leather business.
Melissa said she knew she would have to strap herself in for the ride when she put Byron on his first poddy as a five-year-old, and he wanted to get straight back on after he inevitably fell off.
"I put his success down to his determination," she said.
"At the start of every season I ask, are you sure you're committed, because there's going to be all those 12 hour one-way trips in the car, you won't get to go to birthday parties with the other kids, none of that.
"But he wakes me up at 5.30 every morning to work out in the gym, and we've found out that the best lessons are learn on the road, and we've had some of the best times together in the car."
When he rides in the US, he'll be riding for a Vietnam veteran he's proud to call a friend.
He met Arthur Dennis when he was conducting a sausage sizzle in Mount Isa, and the pair got talking.
Telling his mum afterwards of his respect for the ex-serviceman, Melissa made it her business to discover who he was, and make sure the pair were able to meet again.
Since then they've become best friends, sharing their love of bush poetry.
"Byron's an old soul - he calls everyone sir and ma'am," Melissa said.
"He and Arthur worked out he'd be riding in Texas on Arthur's birthday, and so he's going to dedicate his ride to him.
"He told me it was the least he could do to thank him for what he did for our country."
It's an amazing journey for a cowboy who probably weighs 22kg wringing wet, and whose letter to Santa has always been for a nomination to the national finals, never dreaming to ask for the world finals.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
