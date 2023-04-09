Next gen show paraders gather at Malanda

An annual youth dairy camp in the heartland of the Far North's industry is delivering more than just education on showing animals.
Last week some 40 eager students gathered for the 2023 Educational Dairy Youth Camp at the Malanda Showgrounds.
An initiative of the All Breeds Dairy Committee, participants immerse themselves in the world of showing and parading dairy heifers over five days, culminating with the All Breeds Calf Day.
But what the camp offers over above the workings of animal care and showmanship delivers a whole-of-life experience for the young participants.
Some students come from farm backgrounds with their own calf while others were loaned a calf, courtesy of the industry's well-known studs, Eachamvale, Millaa View, Ourway and Raschoda.
Committee spokeswoman Bronwyn English, Eachamvale Stud, said each student was responsible for their heifer for the week.
"They water, feed and clean their heifer before breakfast, and before going to bed they need to ensure their heifer has water and ample feed overnight," Mrs English said.
"It teaches them to care for something else; that something else is more important than them."
While caring for the heifer and learning the ins and outs of showing animals is front of mind, the committee is conscious to provide a broad, whole-of-life experience.
Sessions on public speaking, cyber safety, first aid and snakes supported the instructional learnings on showing animals.
"We strive to make it not just about getting out and leading your calf," Mrs English said.
"We recognised the importance of being able to get up and speak publicly and give a vote of thanks so each group had a designated hour of learning how to use a microphone and after each session a different student gave a vote of thanks."
Competition at the calf day was divided into two categories - the paraders, judged by Paul Newland and the heifers, judged by well-known dairy classifier, Phil Hentschke.
Parader competition judge Paul Newland praised the transformation of the students.
"I taught a little bit every day," Mr Newland said. "The transformation was brilliant, getting to know the finer details of what we aim to do when we show an animal."
Tabalu Carra, 14, whose family moved from Cairns to Malanda last year, was green at the start of the week, having never been around dairy cows.
He walked away with an encouragement award in the senior parader category at the full praise of the judge.
"I knew nothing coming into the camp. I'd never clipped a cow, never led a cow and had never have done anything with a heifer, so it was awesome at the end."
