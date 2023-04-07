Fishing comp ends, but $1m barra yet to be reeled in

The Territory's most-loved fishing competition has come to an end, but fishos still have the chance to reel in a barramundi worth a whopping $1 million.
Season 8 of the Million Dollar Fish competition has been the biggest yet, with 47,000 anglers registered for the event and 20 prize-tagged barra reeled in across the Top End.
Winning fishos shared $230,000 in prize money, including three who took home $20,000 each after doubling their cash during special promotions.
Charity partners shared $23,000 between them.
Despite the season ending on March 31, nine fish worth $1 million remain eligible to be caught year-round.
Anyone who was registered for Season 8 will be eligible to claim the cash if they snag one of the tagged barra from now until September 30.
Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said Season 8 had officially been "a record breaker", with the most cash paid out and the most fish caught ever.
"And the bigger the season, the more word spreads about Million Dollar Fish and the awesome fishing to be had here in the Territory," Minister Kirby said.
"Million Dollar Fish helps attract interstate visitors to try their luck at catching the big one, and independent research shows Season 7 delivered more than 100,000 visitor nights and a total expenditure stimulus of $47.3 million for the Territory."
