Anticipation is growing and the countdown is on as the Road to Rodeo in Mount Isa is just one month away.
Buchanan Park Events Complex will be alive with action on Sunday, May 7, as the event helps to celebrate 100 years of Mount Isa.
Gates open at 11am, with kids rides and food vendors keeping revellers tied over before the rodeo action kicks off at 2pm and goes into the night.
Isa Rodeo CEO, Natalie Flecker, said she was hopeful that the community would get behind the one-off event, with entry only $25 per person or free for anyone under the age of 17.
"Not only do you get the rodeo action but you also get the rodeo rock concert for that low price." Ms Flecker said.
Shannon Noll and Luke Geiger will join Ian Moss on the bill, helping to take celebrations late into the night.
As well as the electric entertainment, Ms Flecker said that the Road to Rodeo will provide a great opportunity for those looking to break into the sport.
"We're certainly expecting that we'll have a mix of our open professional rodeo association members and a mix of local competitors," she said.
"We've identified that we really wanted to encourage more locals to be able to compete and this is certainly an opportunity that we're hoping they'll jump at."
Nominations are now open and will include a whole range of events, from bull riding and saddle bronc rides to steer wrestling, rope and tie and poddy calf events.
The op-shop barrel race is also on the schedule, a crowd favourite that sees competitors and horse dressed in op shop clothes, before tackling the barrels course.
"It's a mix of the fastest time and also crowd appreciation for their custom so it's a split decision to find out who the winner is," Ms Flecker said.
"We've had horses turn into zebras and have capes and things like that."
The Road to Rodeo was made possible with help from Mount Isa City Council and Mt Isa Mines.
