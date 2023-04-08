North Queensland Register
Home/News
Comment

Reflecting on eight years with the dairy industry

By Shaughn Morgan, Co-Ceo
Updated April 8 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaughn Morgan
Shaughn Morgan

This week marks the end of my time with eastAUSmilk and I wanted to take this opportunity to reflect upon the past eight years of my involvement with the dairy industry - initially as CEO of Dairy Connect and since December 2021, as co-CEO of the merged organisation of eastAUSmilk with my colleague and Co-CEO, Eric Danzi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.