North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Dutch Farmer-Citizen Movement has become a political force to be reckoned with

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
April 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dutch farmers protest the government's proposal to cut nitrogen emissions by 50pc. Picture Shutterstock
Dutch farmers protest the government's proposal to cut nitrogen emissions by 50pc. Picture Shutterstock

Even for a person usually interested in politics of all kinds, up until last week I hadn't heard of the Dutch political group - the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB). An interesting and highly relevant story, its history, and potentially its future, is one worth following.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.