Even for a person usually interested in politics of all kinds, up until last week I hadn't heard of the Dutch political group - the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB). An interesting and highly relevant story, its history, and potentially its future, is one worth following.
The group started in 2019 out of the mass demonstrations against the Dutch government's proposal to cut nitrogen emissions by 50 per cent in the country's ag sector by 2030. Their platform included concerns that while large corporations may be able to achieve these aspirational goals, smaller, often family-owned farms would be forced into closure. These smaller scale farmers felt the government was directly attacking their livelihoods and decided to speak out loudly.
Fast forward to March 15, this new political party had garnered enough support to win 17 of 74 seats, bringing with them enough power to ensure they're a political force to be reckoned with. When interviewed about the extraordinary results the leader of the party said, "...the main thing is that farmers must have a future."
For a country second in agricultural exports globally behind only the United States, this political rise of the farmer in the eyes of voters is being closely watched by many.
At QFVG we see global, politically driven sustainability measures on our daily agenda. We also speak to growers who unfortunately still choose to deny their imminent arrival. Rest assured, global sustainability agendas are no longer global, they are right here in our own backyard. Only last week the Queensland government released its own low emissions roadmap, a plan we gave feedback on last year.
For anyone who doesn't yet know, the Queensland government is committed to reducing Queensland's greenhouse gas emissions by actions in the five focus areas of livestock emissions, cropping and horticulture emissions, on-farm energy opportunities, carbon farming and land management.
As a grower-based membership organisation, our role is to work with all stakeholders to ensure best results for growers. To us, sustainability means growers are profitable, look after their people and employ best management practices for the planet - Profit, People, Planet in that order, as no alternative order will work!
We have productive and respectful relationships with all stakeholders to achieve workable targets that don't break our growers' livelihoods. The politics in the Netherlands is ensuring we all sit up and take notice that everyday voters can relate to lofty ideals versus what can and should be done. The Farmer-Citizen Movement's slogan - No farmers, no food. Quite simple really.
