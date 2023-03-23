North Queensland Register
Flood-ravaged Queensland towns call for resilience funding

By Fraser Barton
March 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Flood-hit towns are calling for funds to build an evacuation centre and raise bridges and crossings. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Representatives of flood-affected outback Queensland towns are calling for up to $75 million in resiliency upgrades following months of constant rainfall.

