Charters Towers sale returns, yarding 1523 cattle

The Charters Towers sale returned yesterday morning with a good quality yarding, after wide-spread rain across the region prompted the cancellation of last week's sale.
Agents attracted 1523 cattle, consisting of 494 prime cattle and 1029 store cattle, an increased yarding of 694 to the last sale a fortnight ago.
The prime cattle were made up largely of cows (294 head) with 80 bullocks, 52 heifers, and 68 bulls, which sold the usual northern processors operating, as well as live export buyers who were operating to fill orders.
While there was a good selection of heavy cows, there was a limited supply of heavy export slaughter bullocks and bulls on offer.
Cows were 3-5c cheaper and bullocks over 500kg were quoted 10c cheaper, dropping from 290c/kg to average 280c/kg.
However, heifers rose by 10c/kg averaging 260c/kg, and bulls averaging from 259c/kg to 272c/kg on the previous fortnight's market.
Store run consisted of a generally good quality yarding of light weight cattle, and whilst there were some good lines of light steers and heifers that attracted buyers' attention, overall the market couldn't keep the momentum of previous sales.
Store cattle consisted of 526 steers, 92 mickeys, 343 heifers and 68 cows and calves.
Steers up to 200kg rose by 6c/kg to average to average 470c/kg while 200 - 320kg rose by 28c/kg on average to 358c/kg. However steers 320 - 400kg were quoted 36c/kg cheaper on average.
The average price of mickeys decreased from 330c/kg to 319c/kg.
All categories of heifers were quoted cheaper, with the most notable being those up to 200kg, which decreased from 342c/kg to 293c/kg, and heifers between 200 - 320kg which dropped from 355c/kg to 303c/kg to average 52c/kg cheaper.
"Although the market was softer, it remains in line with other markets through the state," said Ray White Agent Liam Kirkwood.
"Good quality cattle continue to attract plenty of buyer interest and sell well, however those lots of mixed quality and condition are heavily discounted."
Cows and calves ranged from $700 - $1800.
Bullocks topped at 304c/kg for 7 ox on account of BN Young that weighed 694kg to return $2111 per head.
Best trade heifers topped at 286c/kg on account of FW and RA Blacklock that weighed 490kg to return $1402 per head.
Another pen of trade heifers made 278c/kg for 13 heifers on account Khartoum p/c that weighed 481kg to return $1337 per head.
Best cows topped at 248c/kg for 16 cows on account of Hillgrove p/c that weighed 586kg to return $1453 per head.
Best bulls topped at 318c/kg on account of Dunluce grazing that weighed 588kg to return $1871 per head.
A pen of 11 steers on account of Hunt and Griffiths made 496c/kg that weighed 183kg to return $908 per head.
A pen of 22 steers on account of RW and KM Mcfarlane made 458c/kg that weighed 208kg to return $953 per head.
A pen of steers on account of Stock N More made 308 c/kg that weighed 460kg to return $1,417 per head.
A pen of 16 heifers on account of Mick and Brandi-Lee Shannon made 344 c/kg that weighed 255kg to return $877 per head.
A total of 44 cows and calves sold on account of Hillgrove p/c made $1800 per unit.
