Charters Towers sale returns, yarding 1523 cattle

GD
By Georgie Desailly
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:30am, first published 9:35am
Ray White agents Liam Kirkwood and Matthew Geaney with a line of 63 store steers they sold on account of D Hunt and LL Griffiths Rycon Einasleigh. Picture: supplied.

The Charters Towers sale returned yesterday morning with a good quality yarding, after wide-spread rain across the region prompted the cancellation of last week's sale.

GD

Georgie Desailly

North Queensland Register Journalist

