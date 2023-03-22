Winton is gearing up for the return of their annual Way Out West Festival next weekend, which will see thousands of people flock to the outback town for two night's full of bull riding and country music.
The festival, which was postponed in 2022 due to COVID, has welcomed the Professional Bull Riding Australia this year to present PBR's BAD - Bulls, Bands and Bikes After Dark.
The event will feature a weekend full of the nation's best bull riders, a line-up of Australia's premier country music artists, and the Freestyle Kings motocross action.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said they are excited to be staging their first ever event in Winton, where bull riders will also be competing for a prize of $50,0000.
"This year's Winton's Way Out West Fest is quite a bit different from the events we are used to producing, however it is an event model that we have been considering for quite a few years and we are definitely excited to see it all come together in Winton," Mr Young said.
"With $50,000 up for grabs it has already created a buzz amongst the bull riders and has been seeing some come back from retirement with the hope of qualifying, along with a couple of international riders."
The event will also include some of the biggest names in the freestyle motocross sport, including record breaking athlete Robbie Maddison who will be returning to Australia from the U.S to join two-time World Games champion Pat Bowden.
"I can't wait to get out west with my Freestyle Kings teammates," Mr Maddison said.
"I'm looking forward to the variety this event has to offer, from the music side of things to the bull riding and of course you have the best FMX team in the business so it should be a wild couple of days which I'm all about."
In a big two days of live music, 2023 Golden Guitar winner Andrew Swift and nominees Hayley Jensen and Melanie Dyer will join headline artists Amy Sheppard and Andrew Farriss on stage across the two nights alongside Robbie Mortimer and James Van Cooper.
With thousands expected to flock to the town, Winton Shire Council has launched overflow camping at Winton Showgrounds in addition to a tent city glamping precinct to help accommodate the expected influx of visitors.
Winton Shire Council Mayor Gavin Baskett said Winton's Way Out West Festival brings a much needed economic boost to the region every year.
"This is a significant event for Winton as it brings thousands of people to town from all over the country and will inject significant funds into small businesses," Cr Baskett said.
"The previous Way Out West Fests have jointly injected over $6 million into the local economy and this is why Winton Shire Council continues to support this great event.
"The Way Out West Fest is not only great to encourage visitors to our small town but also a highlight for locals and I'm sure the PBR and Freestyle Kings will add another element to the excitement."
