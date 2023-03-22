North Queensland Register
2023 Winton Way Out West Festival makes a return

By Georgie Desailly
March 23 2023 - 8:00am
Haley Jensen performing at the Coonamble Festival earlier this month, where PBR Australia presented their BAD - Bulls, Bands, and Bikes After Dark event which will be replicated next weekend in Winton. Picture: Tim Bradshaw.

Winton is gearing up for the return of their annual Way Out West Festival next weekend, which will see thousands of people flock to the outback town for two night's full of bull riding and country music.

