Australian Banana Industry Congress goes to Cairns in May

THE Australian banana industry's national celebration of all those involved in producing the country's most-loved fruit will return to Far North Queensland in 2023.
After the overwhelming success of the 2021 biennial event, the Australian Banana Industry Congress will be held in Cairns from May 17-19.
The event is expected to attract more than 450 banana growers, market leaders, industry decision makers, researchers and other industry supply chain stakeholders.
The Cairns Convention Centre will host the two-day plenary program, exhibition area, Trade Show Evening and Banana Ball and Awards Night.
The nearby Cairns Reef Hotel Casino will accommodate delegates and host various social events, including the welcome reception and Banana Bar.
Delegates will discover the latest in cutting-edge technology, innovative products and up-to-date information on essential research and developments impacting growers and the supply chain, along with an opportunity to network and share ideas.
THE congress planning committee has worked hard to develop an exciting program of events, including an engaging line-up of speakers and panelists who will make up the two-day plenary program.
Other highlights in a diverse speaker line up include, internationally renowned inventor and waste/recycling expert Professor Veena Sahajwalla, global robotics expert Professor Salah Sukkarieh and Australian mental health advocate John Harper.
The two-day program covers a range of topics including latest R&D, robotics and improving efficiencies on farm, growing a business and motivating staff. It also includes retail and marketing panels and a grower innovation panel.
A HIGHLIGHT at every congress is the Banana Ball and Awards Ceremony.
The event recognises some of the industry's finest with awards of honours presented to both growers and non-grower industry leaders.
The Banana Ball is always the perfect way to wrap up congress, giving delegates the chance to dress up, socialise and unwind.
AFTER another tough year, congress will offer growers a chance to enjoy a few days off farm to reconnect with other growers and industry stakeholders, network and share ideas.
Congress highlights will include:
THE popular Banana Women's Network lunch will return to congress in 2023.
The luncheon will be held during the extended congress tradeshow lunch break, on Thursday, May 18, ensuring no-one misses a thing on the first day of the plenary program.
Details of the luncheon, including location, will be advertised in ABGC e-bulletins and the congress website (www.bananacongress.org.au) over coming months.
FOR sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Thomas Howden at MCI Australia on (02) 9213 4016 or e-mail: thomashowden@wearemci.com.
For general information on congress, please call Sonia Campbell on 0428 038 330 or e-mail: sonia@abgc.org.au.
Meanwhile, keep up to date with all the latest news and information about congress by logging onto bananacongress.org.au.
