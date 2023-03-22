North Queensland Register
Australian Banana Industry Congress goes to Cairns in May

March 22 2023 - 3:00pm
The Australian Banana Industry Congress will return to Cairns this year to bring together and inform delegates on the triumphs and challenges of the industry. Picture: supplied.

THE Australian banana industry's national celebration of all those involved in producing the country's most-loved fruit will return to Far North Queensland in 2023.

