North Queensland Register
Home/News

Burketown flooding continues as power cut, water levels rise

By Marty Silk and Kathryn Magann
Updated March 12 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Qld Emergency services are urging people to leave Burketown, with power cut and flood waters rising. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Residents of Burketown in northwest Queensland are reluctantly leaving their water-logged homes, while emergency services warn that power and sewerage is being cut due to flooding risks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.