An Innisfail local is helping Australian growers and producers to streamline their compliance needs through her all-in-one resource management software tool.
Founded by Jennifer McKee, Spades is a central platform designed to support the agricultural industry's advancement into the digital area.
After observing the annual increase in the regulatory and administrative burden on horticultural farms, it became apparent to Ms McKee that farmers would benefit from a digital tool to improve their record-keeping process.
"I saw how overwhelmed and frustrated farmers were with paper-based compliance management systems," Ms McKee said.
"There were a few growers who said to me they are looking for a solution, and I tried to find it for them and it didn't exist.
"I became determined to provide them with a simple digital solution."
With a background in government policy, resource management and compliance, Ms McKee began developing Spades in mid-2020 to support farms with audit preparation, and environmental and biosecurity action planning.
"Growers and producers already must comply with an increasing number of regulations and standards," she said.
"Here in tropical North Queensland, there is the added biosecurity and reef regulation requirements.
"There are already a lot of individual digital tools to support the ag industry in their compliance however there is a lack of adoption as people are reluctant to use multiple apps or platforms.
"Spades solves this problem by having all their compliance needs in one place."
While Ms Mckee noted that switching to digital record keeping is a big change for farmers, she said the feedback had been "really positive."
"Paperwork really touches everything they do," she said.
"But the feedback has been great, farmers are loving it.
"They love the simplicity of it and just having everything all in the one place as a solution."
Ms Mckee is currently taking part in the Farmers2Founders Harvest program, a three-month accelerator initiative designed to equip high potential AgTech businesses with the capability to scale and expand the scope of their business.
She said the program has helped her consolidate key ideas, and will now continue to work with farmers to ensure Spades remains as user-friendly as possible.
"I'm happy to grow slowly and organically," she said. "It's great to see that it's helping farmers."
