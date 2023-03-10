A young man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road west of Ravenshoe, early Friday morning.
Initial Police investigations indicate at approximately 5.20am on Friday, a blue 2007 Mazda 3 was travelling eastbound along the Kennedy Highway, near Millstream, when it has struck a pedestrian lying on the road.
A 23-year-old Ravenshoe man died at the scene.
The driver of the car was not physically injured and has been cooperating with investigators.
The Kennedy Highway near Otto Road, 13km west of Ravenshoe, was closed for several hours, as Forensic Crash Unit officers investigated the scene.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash and appeal to anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
