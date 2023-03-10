North Queensland Register
Man, 23, killed by car after lying in middle of road west of Ravenshoe

By Newsroom
Updated March 10 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:04pm
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the fatal incident. Picture supplied by Police

A young man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road west of Ravenshoe, early Friday morning.

