A new national carcase competition class will be introduced as part of Beef Australia's 2024 program of events.
The new class will be an Open Class of unrestricted feeding, allowing for a pen of three heavy export chiller steers or heifers of any breed at 360 kilograms or over.
Beef Australia's National Beef Carcase Competition committee chair David Hill, said the committee hopes the introduction of the new class will encourage more nominations from a wider range of Australian producers.
"The new class is an addition to the existing Open Class that allows for weights of 360 kilograms or over, where previously the competition only allowed for up to a maximum of 360 kilograms," Mr Hill said.
"This will allow for Australian beef producers who target long-fed markets to nominate into the new class, allowing for healthier competition in 2024.
"Beef Australia's Carcase Competition is truly a national competition providing producers with the unique opportunity to benchmark their product against the best carcases in Australia."
Mr Hill is strongly encouraging any Australian producer who hasn't previously entered the National Beef Carcase Competition to consider nominating.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said the introduction of the new class was a decision made by the 2024 National Beef Carcase Competition committee.
"Since the inception of Beef Australia's event in 1988, we have been reliant on the expertise of our committee members who are vital to the planning and delivery of its' program of events," Mr Irwin said.
"Beef Australia's National Beef Carcase Competition Committee made the decision to introduce a new class into the competition, to allow for producers with 400-day fed cattle to nominate.
"We strongly believe it will allow for a bigger and better competition with a higher number of nominations."
Nominations for Beef Australia's 2024 National Beef Carcase Competition will open in March 2023 via the Beef Australia website.
For more information on the 2024 competition, visit beefaustralia.com.au/carcasecompetition
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.