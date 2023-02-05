North Queensland Register
Big Country Brahman Sale kicks off after rainfall at Charters Towers

Updated February 6 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:32am
Almost 70 millimetres of rainfall in Charters Towers over the weekend meant buyers and vendors were greeted with muddy yards as the Big Country Brahman Sale kicked off on Monday.

