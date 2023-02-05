Almost 70 millimetres of rainfall in Charters Towers over the weekend meant buyers and vendors were greeted with muddy yards as the Big Country Brahman Sale kicked off on Monday.
Nobody was complaining though with the wet weather resulting in plenty of confident northern producers.
Red bulls and Brahman females will be offered on day one before the grey offering come through the ring on Tuesday.
The sale is said to inject $250000 into economy.
Prices were hot early with the 15th bull of the day, Somerview Super Stare, knocked down for $100,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.