The staging of the two-day Big Country Sale, Northern Australia's premier stud cattle auction, provides a boost to the economy of the Charters Towers region, as an influx of visitors from as far as New South Wales, Northern Territory and Southern and Central districts of Queensland descend on the town.
The size and scope of the event is significant as the sale is regarded as the industry's leading indicator for the new year of stud cattle sales.
According to sale agents Queensland Rural, 60 studs will offer cattle, 200 to 250 bidding entities will register to buy and the sale attracts a broad range of beef industry participants.
"Estimations are the sale draws about 600 visitors to Charters Towers with many of them staying for multiple days," sale co-ordinator Shaun Flanagan said.
"The biggest beneficial effect flows to the town's motels, van parks, hotels, restaurants and cafes and fuel retailers however fashion and western wear clothing stores and rural merchandise outlets also experience increased custom during this time.
"All up, we believe the sale accounts for about 350 to 400 room nights over its duration and provides a direct economic boost of over $250,000 to Charters Towers businesses, additional to the sale itself."
The Rix restaurant, bar and hotel is an event sponsor. The Rix co-owner Jane Jesberg said: "Events of this magnitude give our region prominence and play a vital role in linking remote communities and families to our town.
"Big Country generates a wonderful vibe in our community and has a positive economic impact; this trickles across many business from the corner shops to the motels and retail stores."
Charters Towers councillor Bernie Robertson, whose portfolio covers the saleyards where the sale is staged, said the endless pursuit of improvement by organisers and producers was a key driver.
"People come from a wide area and the bulls, once sold, go to all sorts of places from the (Northern) Territory and to northern parts of Western Australia," Cr Robertson said.
"They come because the quality of the offering improves every year and because the sale looks to be better each and every year, the more people support it.
"Obviously it is a great for the revenue of council as we own the saleyards but the impact is far more widespread."
David Coleman, a producer and stockfeed retailer, said Big Country was a focal point for the community.
"If someone is keen to put on an event in February, the first thing they'll be told is that it's Big Country time and they'd better think of another date because everything, and I mean everything, is booked out," Mr Coleman said.
Hardware and rural merchandise retailer Ben North said of the event: "Charters Towers relies on the agricultural sector the township respects the industry and we welcome those who support us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.