Big Country Sale to inject $250,000 into economy, agents say

Updated February 3 2023 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
Big Country brings more than just cattle to Charters Towers. Picture: Matt Sherrington

The staging of the two-day Big Country Sale, Northern Australia's premier stud cattle auction, provides a boost to the economy of the Charters Towers region, as an influx of visitors from as far as New South Wales, Northern Territory and Southern and Central districts of Queensland descend on the town.

