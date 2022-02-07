Photos from day one of the Big Country Brahman Sale

+10 Check out all the action of the Big Country Brahman Sale on day one. Photos: Zoe Thomas.





















A large crowd has gathered in Charters Towers for the Big Country Brahman bull sale, with confidence high for a strong result.

The catalogue features 133 red Brahman bulls and 138 heifers on day one followed by 178 grey sire prospects on Tuesday.

Last year's sale saw a top price of $130,000 for Gracemere Play Boy with the sale averaging $13,250.

