Photos from day one of the Big Country Brahman Sale

Big Country Brahman Sale gets underway in Charters Towers

Beef
Charters Towers Dalrymple Saleyards heat up as the Big Country Brahman Sale kicks off.

A large crowd has gathered in Charters Towers for the Big Country Brahman bull sale, with confidence high for a strong result.

The catalogue features 133 red Brahman bulls and 138 heifers on day one followed by 178 grey sire prospects on Tuesday.

Last year's sale saw a top price of $130,000 for Gracemere Play Boy with the sale averaging $13,250.

