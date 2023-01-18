The central and north Australian stud cattle selling year will commence with an "outstanding" offering of a record 501 lots of red and grey Brahman bulls and heifers on February 6 and 7, at Charters Towers, when auctioneers Queensland Rural call "Sale-O" at the 30th Big Country Bull & Female Sale.
Sale co-ordinator Shaun Flanagan said the first day of the sale had lifted considerably with 155 red sires on offer - a sale record number, and by far the best line-up of red bulls ever presented in Northern Australia.
They will be followed by 167 stud heifers, Australia's largest multi-vendor offering of Brahman registered females.
Day two sees 178 high standard grey sires catalogued, comprising an impressive mix of stud industry prospects and commercial bulls selected for their high value beef performance qualities. A feature semen lot, a first release of 10 straws of Australia's highest price bull, NCC Justified ($325,000), also sells on day two.
Leading studs across the state have supported the sale with excellent drafts.
"The genetic diversity of the line-up available for buyers this year well surpasses our previous sales," Mr Flanagan said. "And our catalogue selections ensure the requirements of steer breeders and studmasters alike are well catered for."
Sale agents' high assessment of their Big Country 2023 product is validated by the long list of industry leading studs that have committed select drafts to the auction, including: Rockley, NCC, Nioka, Muan, Garglen, Kariboe Valley, Lanes Creek, Somerview, Lancefield M, Tarramba, Palmvale, Carinya, Palmal, Cambil, Token, JRL, Arizona, Ahern, Elrose, FBC, HH Park and others.
Poll enthusiasts will also be spoilt for choice with a total of 272 poll lots, including a hefty 45 PP verified lots.
"It is again a record, the largest poll offering ever sold in Northern Australia," he said. A number of the PP bulls are considered real standout sire prospects, bettering any the sale agents have seen at 2022 sales, so it's expected studmasters Australia-wide seeking to optimise quality poll production, will lock onto those bulls, either at the sale or bidding online.
Studmaster interest should also intensify around the large heifer section with its attractive combination of sound and stylish individuals, backed by powerful pedigrees.
"A high percentage will be PTIC. Some of these bloodlines are only ever offered at Big Country, and around a third of the heifers are poll, so it is a top priority sale for studmasters and breed investors," Mr Flanagan said.
"In total, 43 reds and 124 greys make up the female section, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to secure proven pedigree lines of leading studs in the industry.
"Donor quality heifers are evident through the line-up, however, a number of sizable stud teams will ensure prices are balanced across all budgets. Heifers have sold previously to New South Wales and Northern Territory buyers and the sale's online bidding service through Elite Livestock is of great benefit to remote buyers."
Recent rainfall in the north is a boost for beef producers and the live cattle export re-activity is a also welcome development.
"Cattle producers up here rely on Big Country Sale every year with its adherence to high standards, strong genetic selection, market suitability and genuine vendors, so it is great the New Year has a positive outlook," Mr Flanagan said.
"They will be delighted with the exceptional yarding of bulls and heifers we have sourced for them to bid on this year."
Sale agents say that although the sale is a high quality offering from industry leading studs, their sale selections from the 60 vendor studs encompass the requirements of commercial cattle producers as well.
Queensland Rural manager Troy Trevor said: "Our market extends across the whole scope of the beef industry, most of our buyers will be steer breeders looking for seedstock that will increase herd performance. That's why we apply the same high standard in our pre-sale inspections of bulls that might only make $6000 or $7000, as ones that will sell at higher priced stud levels."
Last year, bulls sold from $4000 to a top of $160,000 (a record for Northern Australia).
