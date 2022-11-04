THE annual Gold City Brahman sale kicked off an earnest in Charters Towers on Friday.
More than 100 commercial and seed-stock producers are in attendance, looking to secure quality sires for their operations.
A total of 155 red and grey Brahmans are being offered from 45 separate vendors.
Red sires are up first before the greys enter the ring this afternoon.
Check out the full sale report in next week's North Queensland Register.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.