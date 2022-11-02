A young rural photographer is preparing to take off for Darwin next week, after being awarded Angus Australia's 2022 scholarship to attend the LIVEXchange conference.
Ruby Canning, based at Dunkeld, Victoria will be living out the theme, 'From here to there together: Strengthening our foundations and creating connections' at the conference taking place on November 9-10.
Angus Australia extension manger Jake Phillips congratulated Ruby on her successful selection to the biennial event held jointly by LiveCorp and the Australian Livestock Exporters Council.
The conference focuses on sharing information and insight into the livestock export trade, breaking down knowledge barriers, being open about industry challenges and demonstrating industry's commitment and ongoing effort to improve animal welfare in supply chains.
"Throughout the selection process Ruby displayed that she was eager to learn more specifically about the live export industry in Australia and broaden her personal development through this opportunity," Mr Phillips said.
"The aim of scholarship is to increase the recipient's knowledge of the live export industry and the beef industry as a whole and to give them the opportunity to network with industry professionals while developing the personal skills.
"I believe Ruby is an excellent candidate and will take as much as she can from the various presentations throughout the event."
She will be joined at the conference with 2021 scholarship recipients Lori Fogarty and Lochie McLauchlan who will be attending this year's conference following the cancellation of the 2021 event.
Ruby owns Mavstar Photography, a rural photography business specialising in livestock and rural family photography.
She graduated from the University of New England with a degree in Business (marketing major).
Along with her family she owns and operates Mavstar Simmentals, incorporating Angus and Salers genetics into their commercial breeding program and selling steers annually at the local southern weaner sales.
Ruby is also a member of the Angus Youth Consultative Committee, which provides consultation and representation on behalf of Angus Youth members, and assists in providing ideas for youth-focused educational and extension activities for consideration within the Angus Australia marketing, communications and youth operational plan.
The live export industry has always been an interest of Ruby's, having had previous experience working at quarantine facilities in Victoria.
She said she was looking forward to expanding on her knowledge of the northern live export industry, while networking with key stakeholders of the industry.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
