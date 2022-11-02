North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Angus Foundation awards LIVEXchange scholarship to Ruby Canning

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 3 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural photographer Ruby Canning has been awarded Angus Australia's 2022 scholarship to attend the LIVEXchange conference in Darwin. Picture: Supplied

A young rural photographer is preparing to take off for Darwin next week, after being awarded Angus Australia's 2022 scholarship to attend the LIVEXchange conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.