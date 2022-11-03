A run of Brahman heifers from the Lawn Hill and Riversleigh Pastoral Holding Company were one of the highlights of Wednesday's cattle sale at Charters Towers, where a total of 3694 head were yarded.
The 523 heifers from the Gulf properties sold to a top of 464.2 cents per kilogram to average 435.9c/kg.
The top pen of 32 heifers, weighing an average 310.9kg, returned $1443 per head.
The sale consisted of 1793 prime cattle and 1901 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 306 bullocks, 116 heifers, 584 cows and 787 bulls.
Store cattle consisted of 943 steers, 958 heifers and 44 cows and calves.
According to the Charters Towers Combined Agents' report, cattle comprised of large lines of pastoral cattle in the fats, with lines of steers and heifers selling competitively.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Normanton, Georgetown, Hughenden and Richmond, as well as local and coastal areas.
Prime bullocks were quoted 10c/kg dearer than last week, heifers were 10c/kg dearer, cows were unchanged, and bulls were 5c/kg dearer on last week's rates.
In the prime market, bullocks topped at 430.2c/kg, sold on a/c JR Connolly, to weigh at 539kg to return $2316 per head.
A line of 106 steers on a/c Hyden Family, Old Victoria Downs, averaged 415c/kg and weighed 502kg to return $2085 per head.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Fletchervale, selling for 410.2c/kg, weighing 432kg to return $1772 per head.
The top pen of cows were sold by Fletchervale for 364.2c/kg, weighing 518kg to return $1887 per head.
Bulls sold on a/c LHRPHC, Riverseleigh made 346.2c/kg and weighed 619kg to return $2142 per head.
Store cattle presented were of a good quality, selling to a competitive buying panel, resulting in a very solid sale, with the majority of the cattle in good condition, the outcome of the soft seasonal conditions.
A pen of 9 steers a/c C Hall, made 618.2c/kg and weighed 181kg, returning $1118 per head.
A line of 240 steers a/c Cattle JV, Muttonhole, averaged 179kg, and 563c/kg to return $1009 per head.
A good pen of 11 heifers a/c Robert Reid made 418.2c/kg, weighing 408kg and returning $1707 per head.
A line of 521 No.0, No.1 and No.2 heifers averaged 436.2c/kg, weighing 286kg to return $1251 per head.
Three cows and calves sold on a/c S Purse returned $1860 per unit.
The next prime and store sale is booked for Wednesday, November 9.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.