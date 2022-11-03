North Queensland Register
100 years continuous supply of sugar cane to Sarina Plane Creek Mill

Updated November 3 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Current owner Ronald Randell, Charlie Randell, brother to previous owner James Henry Randell, and Stuart Randell, Ron's son, representing three generations of the family. Pictures: Supplied

The Randell family of Carmila has celebrated a major sugar industry milestone after becoming the only family in the region to continuously supply sugar cane to the Plane Creek Mill for 100 years.

