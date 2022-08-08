North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mount Isa Mines Rodeo to see record numbers

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated August 10 2022 - 9:00pm, first published August 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be a record number of entries when the first chutes open at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo this weekend.

There will be a record number of entries when the first chutes open at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.