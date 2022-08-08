Current Saddle Bronc champion Anthony Caldwell is headed to Mount Isa from Blandford in New South Wales, with all of his family competing. His wife Jo, a five-time Mount Isa Barrel champion and three-time Mount Isa All-Round Cowgirl, will complete in the Ladies Barrel while their two young riders in Georgia (six years) and Austin (five years) will battle it out against each other in the Junior Barrel!