Competition was fierce at the Eureka Creek Campdraft on July 21 at Dimbulah, 65 km west of Mareeba.
The open draft was taken out by Nick Weir riding Bugna with a score of 199, well ahead of Matthew Moffat and She B A Cat on 178.
Advertisement
The maiden went to Jess Hoffmann on Kitty with a score of 263 while the maiden for maiden was won by Ryan Gundersen on Lycky Joe with a score of 171.
Barry Johnson on board Adele were the winners of the novice A draft on 177, while Matthew Moffat and JMD Fascinator got the win in the novice B with a 177 scoreline ahead of his other horse, Jewelette on 174.
Ladies winner was Ali Colless and Maxi on 125, encouragement draft winner was Troy Trevor and ACDC on 87.
Logan Scott and Elsa won the juvenile, Leila Aliya and Pancake won the junior.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.