Northern Australia parliamentary body reinstated

August 4 2022 - 11:00pm
Senator McDonald, the Shadow Minister for Northern Australia based in Townsville, has had a major win overnight. Picture: File

The federal government has agreed to back a motion moved by Senator Susan McDonald to reinstate a parliamentary body to oversee issues and development in Northern Australia.

