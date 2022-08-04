Steers and bullocks sell to 380c at Charters Towers

North Queensland Register
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sell to 380c, averaged 300c at Charters Towers prime sale

August 4 2022 - 5:00am
Charters Towers agents yarded a total of 1158 prime cattle on Wednesday consisting of 289 bullocks, 182 heifers, 599 cows and 88 bulls.

