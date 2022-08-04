Steers and bullocks sell to 380c at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 380c and averaged 300c, and those over 500kg topped at 336c to average 292c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 346c and averaged 298c. Cows under 400kg made 254c and averaged 200c, while cows over 400kg reached 298c, averaging 270c. Bulls under 450kg made 350c and averaged 281c, while bulls over 600kg reached 328c to average 296c.