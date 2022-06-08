North Queensland Register
Mackays banana king Robert Mackay wins Good Australian Award

Updated June 8 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
Cassowary Coast Mayor Mark Nolan congratulates Robert Mackay. Pictures: Nicola Tams

Robert Mackay from the famous banana growing family in Tully has been awarded a Good Australian Award for his role in stopping banana imports into Australia, ensuring the long-term viability of the industry.

