A friesian bullock went under the hammer at the Northern Beef Producers Expo held in Charters Towers last weekend for a worthwhile cause.
The beast was generously donated by Ron and Leeanne Philipson of Cornelia Station, Pentland to go toward the Bonnie Black fundraising appeal.
Advertisement
Ms Black is a local Charters Towers woman who has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia.
The bullock was part of the NBPE 'guess my weight' online Facebook competition, which received over 140 guesses.
The animal was sold as part of the special prime and store sale with the proceeds going toward the appeal.
The friesian bullock sold for 360c/kg weighing 1060kgs to return $3818 to be donated.
Ms Philipson said the family generously agreed to donate the proceeds of the sale to help with the ongoing treatment and care of Ms Black with her fight against cancer.
"The Black family have been close friends with my family for many years," she said.
"We heard that she was diagnosed with this serious illness and we came up with a series of ideas to help raise awareness for bone marrow registry donations, blood donations and monetary donations.
"If there is anything that we can do to help we will because she has got a long way ahead of her.
"We also want to raise awareness of leukaemia and the bone marrow registry."
Ms Philipson said she was pleased with the sale result.
"He has been around with our family for a few years," she said.
"He's a bit of a pet, but it was time to let him go."
The Philipson family run a commercial Brahman breeding and fattening operation across their 80,000 acre property along the Cape River country.
Advertisement
Another fundraising effort was also held at the commercial cattle competition presentation dinner on June 3 with items donated by community locals.
Local agents took centre stage to auction off items with all funds going toward the Black family.
An iron wrought table donated by Luke Healey sold for $3300, a custom made fire pit donated on behalf of Ryan and Emma Groves sold for $5200 and a rural inspired painting by local artist Cheryle Dempster sold for $2300.
NBPE fundraising coordinator Jess Blakey said any support would go a long way.
"We are trying to do what we can for them," she said.
"We were so kindly donated some beautiful items to be auctioned. Everthing that we're doing is for Bonnie and her husband Adam.
Advertisement
"They're a local family, so if we can get any support that would be incredible. "
For more information regarding the bone marrow registry or blood donations visit the Red Cross website.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.