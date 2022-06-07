Two of North Queensland's most recognised rural property and livestock agency businesses have joined forces in a move tipped to generate plenty of interest across the northern region.
Experienced rural property and livestock agent Matthew Geaney has brought his long-standing family business Geaney's Real Estate and Livestock across to collaborate with Ray White Rural and Livestock Townsville director Liam Kirkwood.
The joint office will continue to run out of both Charters Towers and Townsville under the new name Ray White Rural Geaney Kirkwood.
The partnership comes after years of mutual respect while working as competitors in the Dalrymple saleyards in Charters Towers, the agents said.
Mr Geaney offers more than two decades of experience in the rural, residential real estate and livestock industries and has an in-depth understanding of rural properties and livestock throughout the north Queensland region.
A Charters Towers local, Mr Geaney grew up within the family business since its inception in 1986 working alongside his father Jim Geaney, who will continue to work together with the pair in the new partnership.
Mr Geaney said clients can expect the same integrity and honesty they are already familiar with and take confidence in knowing the job will be done right.
"We pride ourselves on the fact that we're not one of the big company types, we're a small business that's privately owned here in north Queensland and backed by a fourth-generation family business in Ray White, which began in rural Queensland all those years ago," he said.
"Through the Ray White network, we can offer a personalised experience with the backing of a national agency that reaches across Australasia to give our clients maximum market exposure to achieve the best results.
"That's our edge over the competition; we are a local business with a national identity.
"We are now able to offer extra support and the most up to date resources to our clients by partnering with Ray White."
At just 26 years old, Mr Kirkwood, principal of Ray White Rural and Livestock Townsville, is one of the youngest principals in the Ray White Group.
He won the prestigious ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition in 2021 after winning the state level in 2019.
Mr Kirkwood said the team would always provide professional, personal service that is reliable and consistent.
"Our success is based on the success of our clients; so we will continue to be just as heavily involved in the business as ever," he said.
"We are incredibly lucky to have the support of our staff who happily remain in their current positions within the two branches.
"Our clients can take comfort in the fact that they will still be able to speak to the same people they have been dealing with for many years and will continue to receive the same professional advice and personalised service they are used to."
Mr Kirkwood said he is extremely proud of the growth the business had experienced since being handed over from respected north Queensland agent Kevin Currie.
"In partnering with Matt and his team we are continuing to expand our business from a small team to a larger team, which will expose our clients to a greater level of service, still with the same morals and ethics we pride ourselves on," he said.
"We are all well known in the local market, but will now be able to provide our service on a bigger scale.
"We are the same familiar faces, doing the same thing, just stepping it up.
"We have our clients covered on all bases whether they are buying an investment property in Charters Towers or a multi-million-dollar rural property."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
