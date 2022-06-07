More than 2000 people walked through the gates of the Northern Beef Producers Expo at Charters Towers last Friday and Saturday with the highly successful event resulting in some major sales for exhibitors.
The event was not only an opportunity for commercial operators to showcase their quality herds in the cattle competition, but also the chance for stud breeders to market their genetics too.
Among the biggest success stories from the event was the Brownson family of Burdekin Brahmans selling their young bull, Burdekin Jack 3814, for $50,000 in a private sale.
The 16-month-old was by Radella Jack Manso and out of Burdekin Breeze 2971 and sold to Karl Knuth of Burdekin Downs in the Charters Towers region.
The commercial producers run a 3000 head Brahman breeder herd across their 65,000 acre property and were impressed by the young sire's "outstanding quality".
"There are not really any faults with him, he is an outstanding little bull," Mr Knuth said.
"We have dealt with the Brownsons for a long time and know that they perform and don't go backwards."
"We'll look to put him over some nice polley heifers that we have at home to put a bit more bone back into them.
"We also may get into a bit of AI (artificial insemination), and may even look at milking him and selling some semen as well."
Nick Brownson of Burdekin Brahmans said they had tossed up whether they would keep the bull for themselves or not.
"We eventually put a figure on him on what we thought we'd let him go for," he said.
"He's a cracker of a calf."
Mr Brownson said Burdekin Brahmans would keep a share of the semen.
"I think they'll do really well with him," he said.
"He is a very attractive little man."
NBPE stud cattle steward Kurt Angus said 16 studs across all breeds showcased their genetics through the marketing opportunity.
"It gives people the opportunity to showcase what they think they would want their stud cattle to look like," he said.
"You've got time to talk to people, explain how your operation works and whether someone would want to pursue it or not."
