North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Burdekin Brahmans sell young sire for 50k in private sale at Northern Beef Producers Expo

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
June 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Brownson of Burdekin Brahmans with Karl Knuth of Burdekin Downs who purchased Burdekin Jack 3814 for $50,000 last weekend in a private sale at the NBPE. Picture: Zoe Thomas

More than 2000 people walked through the gates of the Northern Beef Producers Expo at Charters Towers last Friday and Saturday with the highly successful event resulting in some major sales for exhibitors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.