Photos: Bowen season races away

Bowen Turf Club hosts country race day

Life & Style
Aa

Race enthusiasts enjoyed five local horse races on offer.

Aa

Bowen locals and surrounds gathered trackside at Bowen Turf Club on Saturday for a great day of country racing.

Kicking off the local racing calendar, race enthusiasts enjoyed five local horse races on offer with plenty of social action throughout the afternoon.

READ MORE: Country music artist Keely Johnson to release new album at Tamworth

READ MORE: CMC Rocks announce full 2022 festival line-up

Country fashions were another stellar draw card with bright and floral prints on display.

The Whitsunday Cup is the next pencilled race day taking place on June 4 at the local club.

Photos: Bowen Turf Club.

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.