Photos: Bowen season races away

+9 Photos: Bowen Turf Club.



















MORE GALLERIES

Bowen locals and surrounds gathered trackside at Bowen Turf Club on Saturday for a great day of country racing.

Kicking off the local racing calendar, race enthusiasts enjoyed five local horse races on offer with plenty of social action throughout the afternoon.

READ MORE: Country music artist Keely Johnson to release new album at Tamworth

READ MORE: CMC Rocks announce full 2022 festival line-up



Country fashions were another stellar draw card with bright and floral prints on display.

The Whitsunday Cup is the next pencilled race day taking place on June 4 at the local club.

Photos: Bowen Turf Club.



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

