Keely dancing her way from the Burdekin to Tamworth

Kids keen to see how a quokka might jive or kick up their heels with brumbies will be lining up for the new show, and album, from North Queensland's sweetheart recording artist Keely Johnson.

She's about to unleash a new children's entertainment program called 'Dance like an Animal' and will be launching the accompanying album at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in less than a fortnight.

"Australia is home to some of the most unique animals on the planet, and boy do they know how to party," she said. "This is one not to miss if the kids love music and good old-fashioned fun."

Keely lends her vocals to every track on the record, with the addition of duets featuring big Aussie names Lee Kernaghan, Hayley Jensen, and Troy Kemp.



For Keely, who loves to perform, the best part of the project has been bringing the songs to life in a full stage show.

"There is something special about seeing the smiles on the kids' faces when they see our Kate the Quokka and Tassie the Devil mascots," she said. "They all want to get photos with them. These mascots are already famous, and we haven't hit the road yet."



The fun and crazy crew that features Bob the Brumby and Kelsey the Kelpie has already debuted at a big party in the Townsville region.



Held to celebrate the upcoming release and to record vision of the show for promotions, it was the first time it had been performed in its full format, in front of a live crowd, at Melville's farm in Alligator Creek.



Organisers threw open the doors open to all children in the surrounding region, up to the age of 13, for a gold coin admission, and Keely said they all had a great time.



All proceeds from the day were donated to the Golden Octopus Foundation children's charity, which she founded to combat childhood cancer.

Keely was diagnosed with a rare and incurable form of cancer, central nervous system Langerhans cell histiocytosis, which involves the abnormal proliferation of certain white blood cells, and a tumour on her pituitary stalk has halted her growth since she was 10.

Keely said her Dance Like an Animal show would be on show every day from April 18 at Tamworth, after which she would be touring Australia, with show packages to fit all occasions, from birthday parties to major events.

