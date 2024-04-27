North Queensland Register
Home/News

Dry Tropics' new recruit hones in on sustainable ag

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
April 28 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NQ Dry Tropic's newest grazing team recruit Callum Olver has spent years learning the agricultural industry rope. Picture: Supplied
NQ Dry Tropic's newest grazing team recruit Callum Olver has spent years learning the agricultural industry rope. Picture: Supplied

NQ Dry Tropic's newest grazing team recruit Callum Olver has spent years learning the agricultural industry ropes and now he will continue to harness his long standing passion for agricultural sustainability, livestock welfare and agtech in his new role in sustainable grazing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.