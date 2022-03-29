Photos: tradies and ladies flock to Cairns race day

+12 Photos: Paul Furse, Frontrow Foto.

























MORE GALLERIES

Punters flocked trackside last Saturday at Cannon Park Racecourse for the Century Cranes tradies and ladies race day.



A cracker crowd soaked up the racing atmosphere, family fun and enjoyed the fabulous fashions on display.

READ MORE: Remembering Booringa: Mitchell museum packed with history

READ MORE: Springsure's $4.3 million Ivy Anderson Home begins construction



Cairns Jockey Club also hosted the illustrious 'Fastest Tradie in FNQ COUCH Classic' where local tradies put down the tools and hit the track in a bid to claim the title.

A male and female tradie of the day were also crowned the race wear sections.

Check out all the fun from the day.

Photos: Paul Furse, Frontrow Foto.

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

