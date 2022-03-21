Photos: Cloncurry and District Race Club goes tropical

+13 CB Photography.



























MORE GALLERIES

Punters gathered trackside at the Cloncurry and District Race Club for the first meet of the year.

Tropical themed, racegoers frocked up in bright and colourful clothing to celebrate the occasion. Locals and visitors alike socialised in a meet and greet style race-day.

READ MORE: Women in Ag builds stronger rural industry

READ MORE: Cloncurry and District Race Club offering major cash prize in upcoming racing fashion season



The first meet of the season also kicked off round one of the Cloncurry Fashion Series with both the winner and runner up qualifying for entry into the fashion final to be held on Derby Day in October.



Check out all the familiar faces from the day.

Photos: CB Photography.

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

