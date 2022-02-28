Photos: Atherton Bookies races away

+10 Check out all the familiar faces from the Atherton Bookies Race Day. Photos: Terry Hape Lee Ayliffe.





















Sunshine and blue sky attracted a stellar crowd to the Atherton Bookies race day on Saturday at the Atherton Turf Club.

Race day favourite, Fashions on the Field, showcased bright and colourful trends as the 2022 racing season kicked off. A birthday and a bucks party were celebrated with both locals and visitors attending.

Check out all the familiar faces from the day.

