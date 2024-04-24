Katter slams Bonza's communication after north west service cut

Traeger MP Robbie Katter has slammed regional airline Bonza for a lack of communication following its decision to halve the number of services from Mount Isa.
The budget airline will drop one flight from its weekly schedule next month, leaving a solitary service per week flying to the Gold Coast.
The announcement comes as Bonza also scaled back services from the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Townsville, Launceston, Mackay, Avalon, Whitsundays and Mildura.
A Bonza spokesperson said no routes would be cancelled and the reduction of flights from Mount Isa is a result of meeting demand.
However, passengers said they can't get a hold of the airline to reschedule or cancel flights.
Mr Katter said the lack of communication from the company is the is the most concerning aspect of the announcement.
"More disappointing is the total lack of communication to passengers who have bookings on the now cancelled flights," he said.
"I am calling Tim Jordan, Bonza CEO, to share my concerns, and will report back how I get on."
Bonza is seen as an important player in driving down airfares from Mount Isa.
The first flight from the Gold Coast touched down at Mount Isa Airport on December 5, 2023, to much excitement.
With prices starting at $119 one way to the Gold Coast, Mount Isa City Council said the collaborative effort to get the airline to the region "reflected a shared vision to make air travel more accessible by offering affordable airfares".
Mr Katter pointed to at least four other commercial airlines servicing Mount Isa and said he is not calling on either state or federal government's to provide support to one airline or another.
"Competition is important to make sure that the prices we pay to fly to and from Mount Isa is kept to a minimum, and I encourage everyone to support the alternative airlines wherever possible," he said. "We know what the major airlines are like with no competition."
This week the airline denied claims it is seeking financial advice from an advisory firm amid passenger anger over the service changes. Bonza said any customer affected by the changes would be moved to an alternative flight or receive a credit.
