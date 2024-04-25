Brahman bullocks reach $1608 at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3151 cattle at the prime and store on Wednesday.
The yarding consisted of of 1141 prime cattle and 2010 store cattle.
Prime cattle consisted of 133 bullocks, 242 heifers, 738 cows and 28 bulls.
Store cattle consisted of 1187 steers, 817 heifers and four cows and calves.
Cattle comprised of a quality run of heavy weight kill cows, which met with solid competition. Smaller lines of bullocks and bulls were yarded, and remained firm on last week's rates.
The yarding was drawn from Georgetown, Hughenden, Julia Creek, Torrens Creek, Pentland and local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5c dearer, Heifers were 5c easier, Cows were 10c dearer, and Bulls were 10c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 254c and averaged 243c, and those over 500kg topped at 268c to average 244c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 238c and averaged 190c. Cows under 400kg made 196c and averaged 174c, while cows over 400kg reached 218c, averaging 195c. Bulls over 450kg reached 272c to average 238c.
Bullocks topped at 268c/kg, for Brahman bullocks sold on A/c Riverview Station, that weighed 600kg, to return $1608 a head. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Argyle Past Co that sold for 238c and weighed 530kg to return $1261 . The top pen of cows were sold by Camden Park Grazing for 218c/kg, weighing 507kg to realise $1105. Bulls sold on a/c Argyle Past Co topped at 272c/kg and weighed 680kg to return $1849.
Store cattle were made up of one large line of mixed sex weaners which met with reasonable competition, with the balance of store cattle yarded being smaller lots. Feeder weight cattle also remained firm, with lighter mickeys, heifers and smaller lots of cattle seeing a further correction.
Steers under 200kg reached 290c to average 232c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 292c, averaging 249c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 254c and averaged 236c and steers over 400kg sold to 246c to average 232c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 262c, averaging 196c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 206c and averaged 173c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 220c, averaging 189c, heifers over 320kg made 228c to average 194c.
.A pen of 16 steers A/c D and K Torkington made 280c/kg and weighed 296kg, to return $828 a head. A run of 81 steers A/c Cattle JV 'Longton', made 292c/kg, weighing in at 217kg, returning an average of $633. A good pen of 14 heifers on A/c J, V and B Finlayson made 220c/kg, weighed 299kg, returning $657. A run of 78 heifers a/c cattle JV Longton made 212c/kg, weighing in at 215kg, to return $455. Four cows and calves sold on a/c multiple vendors selling in a range from $810 - $875 per unit.
