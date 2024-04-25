Brahman bullocks reach $1608 at Charters Towers

Bullocks topped at 268c/kg, for Brahman bullocks sold on A/c Riverview Station, that weighed 600kg, to return $1608 a head. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Argyle Past Co that sold for 238c and weighed 530kg to return $1261 . The top pen of cows were sold by Camden Park Grazing for 218c/kg, weighing 507kg to realise $1105. Bulls sold on a/c Argyle Past Co topped at 272c/kg and weighed 680kg to return $1849.