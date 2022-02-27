Meet the faces vying for Mount Garnet Rodeo queen

What makes a rodeo queen? Is it her horse-riding ability, rodeo knowledge or community involvement? Five young north Queensland women are on the quest to find out.

Mount Garnet Rodeo Association has announced their first ever rodeo queen quest.



Welcomed by a new rodeo committee, the quest will deepen an already rich and celebrated local rodeo history in the region.



Mount Garnet Rodeo Association secretary, Nicole Barr, said five local ladies are in the running to be crowned.



"I had this crazy idea about two months ago to introduce a rodeo queen quest," she said.



"I really wanted to get the young ones involved.



"I wanted these girls to get out into the local community, give back and help build their confidence."



Keely Cotton, Cody McConnell, Kianna Darcey, Abbey Chester and Anastasia Theochari will all be competing for the Mount Garnet Rodeo queen title.



Ms Barr said she couldn't have asked for a better group to represent the rodeo and community.



"They make me proud already, just watching them interact with each other and their excitement for this journey to start," she said.



Nominations opened earlier this year to young local women aged between 17 and 25 years-old.



Ms Barr said the young women will be involved in both individual and group fundraising activities in the lead up to the crowning ceremony.



"The girls will be involved in volunteering efforts, as well as running their own individual and group fundraising activities, such as selling raffle tickets, to go toward the rodeo association," she said.



"They will also help to promote the rodeo around the region."



The winner will be both decided and announced by a panel of judges during the crowning ceremony. A $1000 cash prize is on offer with additional prizes for the runner-ups.



Ms Barr hoped the crowning would present further rodeo opportunities across north Queensland.



"I really want to keep the rodeo queen tradition alive and running," she said.



"I hope this will allow further opportunities for the winner to travel around to other rodeos and ag shows to promote the Mount Garnet rodeo during the season.



"The winner will go on to crown next year's queen and hand over the official reins."



The Mount Garnet Races and Rodeo will take place over the upcoming May long weekend. Two race meets will take place on April 29 and 30, followed by the rodeo on Sunday, May 1.



