North Queensland Register
Home/News

Leading dairy genetics sold at Far North Queensland dispersal sale

By Lea Coghlan
July 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Hartin and daughters Lenise Marsh, Pam Minogue and Desla Burtenshaw at the conclusion of the Long Lanes Holsteins and Jerseys dispersal sale. Photo by Lea Coghlan
Rodney Hartin and daughters Lenise Marsh, Pam Minogue and Desla Burtenshaw at the conclusion of the Long Lanes Holsteins and Jerseys dispersal sale. Photo by Lea Coghlan

A young cow from one of the legendary Jersey sire families topped the complete dispersal sale at a long-standing Far North Queensland dairy farm on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.