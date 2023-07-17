A good showing of 153 head of prime cattle were judged and sold by Elders, Mareeba, at the Innisfail show last week.
Cattle were drawn mostly from the Cassowary coast and Atherton Tablelands.
Top honours went to Darren and Mellissa Pedarcini, Lornevale/Roseglen partnership Japoonvale, who were awarded most successful exhibitor. The couple also won grand champion pen on the day, with the winning pen selling to a top of 325c/kg, returning $1920.
The Champion Beast of the show was a four-tooth steer, exhibited by Richie Cahill, Yungaburra, which sold for $1980.00/ 290c/kg.
Mr Cahill purchased the Black Limousin from Millaa Millaa about 18 months ago.
" I wasn't there for the sale (at Innisfail), as it was too wet," he said,
"They were pretty good looking bullocks, at the time I paid too much for them so the sale was a bittersweet reward.
"It was quite the thrill winning the best bullock at the show, I'm sorry I wasn't there now."
The sale was also a success, with a total of 141 steers averaging 261c/kg, returning $1419/hd, and 12 heifers averaging 262c/kg, for $1215/hd.
Sale results:
