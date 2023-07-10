A Jersey cow has been crowned 2023 Malanda Show supreme champion cow.
Long Lanes TS Narcissus, sired by Shirlinn Tequila Caesar and dam Long Lanes Jackson Narcissus, helped the English family, Eachamvale, to top honours.
Fittingly, Narcissus was once owned by Rodney and Cynthia Hartin, whose Long Lanes Holsteins and Jerseys herd, with nearly 100 years of dairy genetics, will go under the hammer in a complete dispersal sale on 17 July.
Mr Hartin was on hand to witness some of his cows including those now owned by Jerry English, and also Bevandale Family Farming, Ravenshoe - both next generation dairy farmers - compete in the combined Jersey, Brown Swiss and Guernesy ring, beside the Illawarra arena and Holstein Friesian breed.
Around 145 dairy cows competed.
The English Family (Greg and Bronwyn English and seven children), Eachamvale, took out the most successful exhibitor award, after their performance in the Illawarra breed where they picked up supreme champion bull, supreme pen of three cows and supreme junior champion, and the combined ring.
Supreme uddered cow went to Bevandale I Mac Paige, Bevandale Farmily Farming, while Millaa View Tattoo Calamity, won supreme intermediate champion.
Reflecting on their success, Mr English paid tribute to his children.
"All credit to must go to our children for the enormous amount of work they have done," Mr English said.
"We had 36 cows and the help of two wonderful men from Victoria who clipped our cows. They've done an absolute sensational job."
Mr English, who is also president of the Malanda Show Society, said the dairy show was "superb".
"Considering the state of the dairy industry and the number of people that have gone out of the dairy industry, its still a large show," Mr English said.
Rod Verall, Toowoomba, one of three dairy judges at the show, said the dairy genetics in North Queensland continued to progress.
"Farmers are using the proofs that are available to pick the best genetics to use over these cows and that's evidenced from what we have seen today," Mr Verall said.
"We are seeing cows that are giving lots of milk for a long period of time."
