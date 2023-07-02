Horticulture growers on the Walsh River at Dimbulah, west of Mareeba, will be able to harvest water from the river system at certain times, under the new Barron Water Plan.
The region's horticultural advocacy group pushed for the new plan to provide mechanisms for water harvesting, with up to an additional 20,550 megalitres of unallocated water available to meet ongoing demand from growers of peak industries including mangoes, citrus and cane.
Water harvesting will depend on flow conditions in the Walsh River.
The water plan covers approximately 5,200 km2, comprising the Barron River catchment and the upper reaches of the Walsh and Mitchell rivers.
It covers the bulk of the Atherton Tablelands region and includes the Mareeba Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme, where more than 1000 irrigators draw water from the Sunwater-controlled channel system.
FNQ Growers president Joe Moro said the new plan delivered on a number of issues raised by the horticulture group which was among one of 47 submitters to the two-year plan review.
With no movement on an alternative water supply for the region's irrigated agriculture due to the high cost of construction and expense of water, growers are counting on efficiency gains in existing systems.
Mr Moro said there had been "no real changes" to the water plan.
Read More:
"There's been a big push from growers on the Walsh River at Dimbulah to be able to harvest water and this now gives them an opportunity to do that," Mr Moro said.
He said other wins for horticulture included a review of the triggers for water trading in the Atherton underground area.
"Secure, reliable and cost-effective water is critical to not only maintaining the region's current crop production but essential if horticulture, cropping and cane are to grow and prosper," Mr Moro said.
"FNQ Growers has lobbied strongly to protect this incredibly valuable resource and thanks the Department of Natural Resources and Mines and the Honourable Minster for acknowledging our efforts in the new plan."
Other key elements of the new plan include protecting the rights of existing water users within the water plan area and maintaining the ability to buy and sell water through the water trading market.
Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher said the new plan was all about balance.
"Water plans make sure we strike the right balance between water for the environment and water for consumptive use," Mr Butcher said.
"When it comes to water management, I will always be informed by the science and will always listen to experts."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.