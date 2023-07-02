North Queensland Register
Plan provides for water harvesting on Walsh River, Dimbulah

By Lea Coghlan
July 3 2023 - 8:30am
Up to 20,550 megalitres of unallocated water will be available from the Walsh River. Photo supplied
Horticulture growers on the Walsh River at Dimbulah, west of Mareeba, will be able to harvest water from the river system at certain times, under the new Barron Water Plan.

