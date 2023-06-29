North Queensland Register
Tablelands Regional Council hands down its 2023-24 budget

By Lea Coghlan
June 30 2023 - 8:30am
Tablelands Regional Council after handing down the 2023-24 Budget. Photo supplied
Primary producers in the Tablelands Regional Council will pay up to 5.55 per cent more in rates under the 2023-24 budget handed down yesterday.

