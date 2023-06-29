Primary producers in the Tablelands Regional Council will pay up to 5.55 per cent more in rates under the 2023-24 budget handed down yesterday.
The increase - ranging between 3.50 pc to 5.55 pc or an extra $205 to $454 per year depending on rating categories - comes after primary production land increased in value by 48.7 pc in the Queensland Government's new valuations released earlier this year.
In handing down the $119.2m budget, Councillors elected to average land valuations over three years - 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 - to spread the burden of the new valuations which come into effect today.
Tablelands Regional Council mayor Rod Marti said the budget was shaped by cost of living pressures and the impact of new land valuations.
He conceded averaging was not the "sharpest tool" but one of few available to councils to deal with land valuation spikes.
"Rates across rating categories are a mixed bag because land valuations had dramatic variations within and across categories," Cr Marti said.
"However our averaging strategy across three years will help to blunt increases.
"Again Council is fully attuned of the cost of living pressures and has kept its revenue levels on par with what it needs to deliver essential services to community.
"It's not an easy time, however, Council's intent with the budget is to be equally sensitive to both cost pressures and growth pressures.
"And, like last year, the Tablelands continues to experience extraordinary economic growth - growth that continues to lead the entire Far North Queensland region."
Residential rates will increase by 3.85 pc or $78/year.
Key features of the capital program include $15.5m on roads, bridges, footpaths and drains, a slight increase on last year; $4m to upgrade Ootan Road; $2.6m for road pavement rehabilitation; $2.4m for bitumen re-sealing; $3.7m for gravel resheeting and and $1.5m for bridge and major culverts.
Cr Marti said TRC was a key growth enabler "doing more than it's ever done".
"Our development and building approvals are incredibly strong, our population has never grown quicker, and major investments like the Atherton Hospital, Kaban windfarm and Mulungu's Midin Clinic are signs of confidence and future growth in the Tablelands," Cr Marti said.
"As a collective we're providing the absolute best service we can from the resources we have, for our community.
Other big ticket items to receive funding include $14.7m for the water treatment plant and pipelines to Millstream under the Ravenshoe Water Quality Improvement Plan and $2.4m for the progression of the Priors Creek Development.
The Council's discount rate will drop from 5 pc to 2.5 pc.
While acknowledging the move would not be popular, Cr Marti said the decision to lower the discount rate allowed Council to keep rates lower.
