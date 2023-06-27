After two-years of assessment and consultation, the updated Barron Water Plan has now been finalised.
According to the state government the new plan has been shaped through more than 30 consultative meetings with various water users and stakeholders. These include local government, First Nations Peoples, irrigators, environment and catchment care groups, and tourism operators
Water within the Barron catchment plays a vital role in urban supply, agriculture, fishing, tourism, cultural values, and hydro-electric power generation. The catchment also feeds directly into the Great Barrier Reef.
The Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing, and Water has also announced that an additional 20,550 megalitres of unallocated water from the catchment will be made available to meet emerging water demands and support regional development.
Minister for Water, Glenn Butcher, said the new plan was all about balance.
"Water plans make sure we strike the right balance between water for the environment and water for consumptive use," he said.
"When it comes to water management, I will always be informed by the science and will always listen to experts."
Member for Barron River, Craig Crawford, said that the significance of a secure water supply for the far north was essential for a sustainable future.
"We have rapid population growth in Cairns and guaranteed water supply is the lifeblood to a sustainable future," he said.
"The additional 20,550 megalitres of water identified in the new plan will greatly benefit our community."
The new Barron Water Plan, which became effective on June 23, 2023, can be accessed on the website of the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing, and Water (DRDMW).
