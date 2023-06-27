North Queensland Register

Barron Water Plan announced for Far North Queensland

June 27 2023 - 11:00am
Other major water storage facilities in the plan include Copperlode Dam in Cairns.
After two-years of assessment and consultation, the updated Barron Water Plan has now been finalised.

