A temporary change to state planning laws may help alleviate farm labour accommodation issues, a Far North Queensland horticultural group says.
FNQ Growers president Joe Moro said accommodation for farm labour had emerged as an important issue for agriculture, with the low availability of affordable and suitable accommodation having broad ranging impacts.
In some cases, operators of large agricultural enterprises on the Tablelands have purchased existing caravan parks and hotels to accommodate farm labour, taking those facilities out of an already tight accommodation pool.
"Horticulture generates a lot of jobs," Mr Moro said. "It accounts for about 20,000 jobs across the Far North, and around 10,000 of those would be on the Tablelands.
"Accommodation is a big issue in horticulture and a lot of farmers are now dealing with this issue."
The Queensland Government has introduced the Queensland Rural Workers' Accommodation Initiative, which allows farmers to build small scale rural workers' accommodation on-farm for a maximum of 20 workers, without needing approval, and subject to certain criteria.
It is designed to facilitate the delivery of necessary and appropriate accommodation for rural workers in regional areas, with the goal of helping relieve pressures on the current housing market.
Read More:
Mr Moro said Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers had lobbied for the planning amendment.
"It doesn't favour all farming operations but it's a small change that helps," Mr Moro said.
"Applicants would still need to meet all requirements but this is important to make sure industry continues to be viable into the future.
"It allows workers to be accommodated in an on-farm facility and allows farmers to share those premises with neighbours, if applicable."
The initiative is in effect until December 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.