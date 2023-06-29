One of the Mackay region's popular tourist attractions has increased its visitor numbers by 47 per cent this financial year.
Distiller Sarah Parrott of the Sarina Sugar Shed said the facility was expected to get around 41,000 visitors this financial year (2022/23) compared to 29,000 last year (2021/22).
She said there were 25,000 visitors in the 2020/21 financial year, but the Sugar Shed was closed for three months due to Covid.
"At the moment, we've got mostly grey nomads and lots of families due to the school holidays," she said.
"The grey nomads come up from down south, they come up here to get away from the cold weather."
As to overseas tourists, Ms Parrott said international travellers only made about two to five per cent of the attraction's visitations.
Overall, she said visitors enjoyed all the tours and tastings where they got to try products made on site.
Ms Parrott said visitors also enjoyed learning about the sugar industry after driving past hundreds of cane fields.
"We are about the only place now that you can go and learn about the industry," she said.
Ms Parrott explained that the Oh Deere Farm in the Mackay region did farm tours, but due to workplace, health and safety issues, the sugar mills no longer conducted tours.
Since opening in 2006, Ms Parrott said visitor numbers had increased every year and were expected to rise again next year.
She said the main reason for the increase was because they were offering different tours now.
"So we have the Sugar Tour and, in the last 12 months, we've introduced a rum distillery tour of half an hour which takes people through the process of turning sugar syrup into rum and they get to try the rum," she said.
"During the school holidays, we also offer the kids tour which is a fun interactive tour that takes children through the sugar process, but which is much easier to understand and they get fairy floss and ginger beer at the end."
Ms Parrott said high season was generally from April through to September.
She said they then had the September/October school holidays and got very busy again between November, December and January when a lot more people were visiting friends and family in the region.
