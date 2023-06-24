North Queensland Register

Mareeba shire council has now approved the revised accommodation application

PB
By Phil Brandel
June 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An application for workers accommodation that was originally knocked back due to the risk of Panama TR4 has now been approved in a smaller capacity. Supplied: QRIDA
An application for workers accommodation that was originally knocked back due to the risk of Panama TR4 has now been approved in a smaller capacity. Supplied: QRIDA

A controversial application for workers accommodation that was knocked back by the Mareeba Shire council in May due to the risk of Panama Tr4 has now been approved in a smaller capacity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.