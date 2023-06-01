North Queensland Register
Petition calls for Queensland State Government to act on regional doctor shortage

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 2 2023
Hinchinbrook MP and KAP Deputy Leader Nick Dametto MP with a copy of the paper petition. Photo supplied.
Queenslanders are being urged to sign a petition to improve healthcare services that are being severely disadvantaged by the shortage of medical professionals.

