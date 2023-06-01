Queenslanders are being urged to sign a petition to improve healthcare services that are being severely disadvantaged by the shortage of medical professionals.
KAP deputy leader and Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto, has established a petition requesting the State Government to assist in the urgent employment of permanent positions in rural practices in Cardwell, Ingham, Tully and Mission Beach.
Mr Dametto said the petition was initiated by Hinchinbrook constituent Gabi Plumm, who approached the Hinchinbrook Electorate Office as she was concerned about the extensive wait times to see doctors.
"Ms Plumm is a Cardwell resident who has experienced first-hand the negative impacts that doctor shortages are having on rural and regional communities," he said.
"Ms Plumm highlighted how difficult it was for people to get access to a doctor in order to get a repeat prescription, referral to a specialist or to simply consult with a medical professional.
"The shortage of medical practitioners in regional and rural towns such as Cardwell, Ingham, Tully and Mission Beach has been a problem that has been increasing over the past five years."
Mr Dametto hoped the petition would pressure the State Labour Government to provide better incentives to attract doctors to regional areas.
"We are hoping to pressure the State Labor Government to do everything within their power to attract medical practitioners for rural and regional towns such as Cardwell, Ingham, Tully and Mission Beach," he said.
"Both levels of Government must work together to review the current incentives being offered to doctors and amend them to encourage General Practitioners to relocate and stay in rural and regional towns.
"Ways to address the issue may be HECS debt incentives for medical students, expanding rural and regional training programs and supporting the development of telehealth services to improve access to health care."
Mr Dametto said Hinchinbrook electorate had the most aged population per capita compared to anywhere else in Queensland.
"Health conditions become more prevalent with age, so you could say that the elderly are the higher users of our health services. Despite this, we still have the regional and rural areas with ageing populations not getting the adequate health care they deserve," he said.
"The lack of medical practitioners is having far-reaching consequences on individuals, communities and the healthcare system as a whole. Some of these consequences include longer wait times for appointments, increased travel distances to receive medical care, increased workload for existing doctors, fragmented healthcare experiences and increased strain on emergency services."
Mr Dametto said the doctor shortage had been a key issue for Hinchinbrook electorate for some years and believed financial factors play a role in doctor retention.
"Doctors may be attracted to areas that offer competitive salaries, benefits and incentives. Another factor impacting the medical practitioner shortage is the lack of available housing.
"I visited one of our medical centre's websites recently and for most doctors their next available appointment was mid-June (two week wait) for some doctors it was actually mid-July. These long wait times can aggravate some health conditions, cause anxiety and stress for patients, delay diagnosis and treatment, increase patients presenting to Emergency Departments and it erodes the patient's trust in Queensland's healthcare system.
"I believe that the medical practitioner shortage is being felt across the state of Queensland particularly in regional areas. Queensland has experienced population growth which increases the demand for doctors. However, the shortage of doctors in regional and rural areas are particularly evident as it can be more challenging to attract and retain doctors."
Mr Dametto said he had spoken to his KAP colleagues and the same issue is being felt across Hill and Traeger electorates and encouraged all Queenslanders to support and sign the petition before it closes in August 18, 2023.
"The more signatures we gather the better chance we have when it comes to getting the Government to listen. The petition is available online via the Queensland Parliament website as well as paper versions at the Hinchinbrook Electorate Office and some participating medical centres. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those centres for their support."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
